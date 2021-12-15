The letter further claims ‘everyone knows it’s not the Government’s responsibility in allocating development sites’ and that it was a ‘disaster for Sutton, Skegby and Huthwaite’.

While I share the resident’s frustration that the council is being forced to set arbitrary housing targets, I find it very difficult to blame anyone other than the Conservative Government.

Let me make this clear: the Government set the criteria used to calculate housing targets.

This is the criteria new Tory Housing Secretary Michael Gove says is ‘out of date’.

Even Boris Johnson claimed earlier this year he won’t force councils to build on our precious green fields.

Yet, the Government still insists the council gives permission to build more than 8,000 houses – they’ve set a deadline of 2035.The council has repeatedly told the Government it can’t meet this target without having to resort to building on green belt land.

As the letter points out, the first stage of the consultation has now been completed and the Government-enforced plans are now on hold.This is until we get clarification from both Mr Gove and Mr Johnson what they meant with their platitudes.

No council in its right mind would put a plan together like this.

This is, of course, unless they were forced.The Government has the council over a barrel and is trying to abdicate responsibility.So yes, I blame the Government, I also blame Ashfield’s Tory MP for sitting back and doing nothing to help reduce these housing targets.

Over the next few months, I hope the Government sees sense and re visits these housing targets.

I have fought my whole life to protect the green spaces that we all hold so dear.

I will not vote for any enforced housing plan set by Whitehall in a million years.

Ashfield doesn’t deserve bully-boy antics from an increasingly authoritarian Tory Government.

Coun David Hennigan

Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross