Letter: Time for Mark Spencer to choose between constituents' needs or loyalty to PM

How are you old bean? Eating well? Sleeping well?

You’re my representative in the mother of all parliaments.

Our paths have crossed a few times and I’ve been impressed by your work on getting a safe crossing in place over the Robin Hood Line near Bestwood Village, and your work on other local issues.

We last met at your election count, where you tripled your majority as Boris Johnson delivered a thumping majority.

I was covering the count for a local radio station and you were generous with your time after a long night when we probably both just wanted to go home.

I remember asking you about your journey to Balmoral to ask The Queen to suspend Parliament. You said that if ever you felt captured by the Westminster bubble, the people of Sherwood would bring you back down to earth.

Mark, it’s time!

As a decent guy, you can’t be comfortable in your role as Chief Whip, sitting next to a man who has scant regard for truth, to whom, I believe, lying is second nature and who, with others, is now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, after flagrant breaches of the lockdown rules he brought into being.

I know you value loyalty, but you surely cannot be happy as the chief enforcer at the heart of this dreadful administration.

Our Prime Minister is bringing shame upon our country and you are supporting him.Loyalty!

Time to choose Mark – loyalty to a man who has corrupted the office to which he is utterly unsuited or to the people who elected you and who feel so betrayed and let down.

Sleep well.

Roger Williams

Bestwood Village

