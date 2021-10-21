Letter: Time to do the right thing by our key workers

But what we heard from the Prime Minister and Chancellor at the recent Tory Party Conference is far from that.

Key workers kept us going through the darkest days of the pandemic and now are facing a pay freeze.

When the supermarkets needed to be stocked, they were there. When the elderly in our community needed care, they were there. When our hospitals needed to be cleaned, they were there.

One reader calls for the Government to do the right thing and give key workers a pay rise.

And yet, key workers still earn eight times less than the national average.

This isn’t just about doing the right thing by our key workers.

Analysis published by the TUC shows how the economic recovery can be sped up by reversing cuts to key workers’ pay, making pay rises for other workers more likely too.

Parliamentary constituencies will get an average economic boost of £6.2million if real terms pay cuts since 2010 are reversed.

We need our local MPs to listen and take action – we all stand to gain from key workers receiving the pay rise they deserve.

Andreas Bieler

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.