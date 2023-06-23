The people of our Armed Forces, day in day out, are ever vigilant, identifying and responding to threats that could affect us and our families, but they are also ready to prevent conflict and ready to deliver urgent assistance that is needed here in the UK or around the world.

Armed Forces Day gives us the chance to collectively show support for the military community, including the RAF, from serving personnel to families, veterans, cadets, and reservists.

The RAF continues to respond to events in Ukraine, including patrolling the skies, delivering humanitarian and military supplies, and the RAF Regiment training alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the UK.

The RAF Benevolent Fund has been supporting our Armed Forces for more than 100 years.

In 2022, more than 7,250 personnel were deployed in 75 countries and directly supported 41 operations across five continents and the Falkland Islands.

As we all mourned the death of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the RAF conveyed her from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt with dignity, professionalism, and utmost care. And more recently, the RAF also provided both ceremonial and security support for their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation.

Armed Forces Day is a great occasion to remind all in our RAF family, those who have served, are serving, and their families, that the RAF Benevolent Fund is here to support them in their time of need.

Whether that be with practical, emotional, or financial support, we are here to help as we have been for more than 100 years.

To find out more about the work we do, or how we could support you, visit rafbf.org.

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot

Controller, RAF Benevolent Fund

