I have a very nice new telly and on it I love Netflix, which I pay a monthly subscription for. No issue with that. We don't have Sky or any other digital channel.

I love More 4 and the Channel 4 documentaries are great.

However, I can't watch any of it on my telly without paying the BBC £159 of our hard-earned money.

A reader feels the TV licence fee is outdated in 2022, due to other streaming services being available.

Enough is enough. We should decide if we want to continue contributing to it. It’s outdated now.

Jayne Grayson

South Yorkshire

