Letter: War in Ukraine puts all our problems into perspective
How dreadful and shocking is the news from Ukraine?
How frightened and confused the people must be. To think that one regime could be so evil.
It makes everything pale into insignificance.
I feel so guilty just carrying on with ordinary day-to-day chores and yet there is nothing we can do.
Marion Ball
Notts
