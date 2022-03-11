How frightened and confused the people must be. To think that one regime could be so evil.

It makes everything pale into insignificance.

I feel so guilty just carrying on with ordinary day-to-day chores and yet there is nothing we can do.

A reader writes about the sadness felt over the war in Ukraine.

Marion Ball

Notts

