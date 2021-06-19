Letter: We can all be very proud of our committed NHS staff

I was very impressed with the commitment and care of the nursing staff I met in hospital.

They were always totally professional, even with less co-operative patients.

I saw one staff member forego breaks and a lunch break in order to care for the patients with severe stroke issues.

One reader writes in praise for the treatment he received from the NHS after suffering a stroke.

The multi-national nursing team worked seamlessly together to support and care for the stroke patients, some of whom had Covid.

These nurses do not undertake such an occupation for money, they do it because they care for their patients as individuals. Just as nurses across the country put themselves at risk to care for Covid patients.

Large numbers of NHS staff died from Covid, putting their patients’ wellbeing ahead of their own safety.

At the peak of the pandemic we were asked to clap for the NHS staff, to show our appreciation and gratitude.

The present Government has shown just how much their gratitude and appreciation is worth - just a one per cent pay rise!Personally I am ashamed of the Government, particularly of Boris Johnson whose life was arguably saved by NHS nurses, when he was very ill with Covid.

Understandably one of his nurses has now resigned in disgust.

We can be very proud of our committed nursing staff.

Andrew MilroyBy email

