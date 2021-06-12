Letter: We should all follow rules when it comes to masks in shops

I asked the server ‘should they not be wearing face coverings’ to which he replied: “I’m not a doctor, I’m on minimum wage!”

My wife and I, like millions of others, follow all the rules that have come in during the pandemic, only to be let down by people who can’t be bothered by the rules, and other people that can’t even be bothered to ask the question. Very poor.

Mr J Vintin

A letter writer talks about people still not adhering to the rules when it comes to wearing masks in shops.

By email

