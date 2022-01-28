Letter: We should be able to chose what channels we want to watch on television
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries recently announced the BBC licence fee will not be increased and the aim is that it will be scrapped by 2027.
Many BBC presenters say the fee, at only 44p a day, is a bargain and should be left alone.
Yes, what can 44p get you these days? Not a lot, half a Mars bar. However having a licence to watch it should be a personal choice.
I do watch it, mostly BBC4, but most of our viewing in this house is Netflix and Channel 4.
The son and heir never turns on the TV, he streams and watches YouTube. Kids of the future won’t want a TV licence.
I cannot watch my own TV without having a TV licence. It’s a choice we should make for ourselves.
It’s time the BBC didn’t have such power over our TV viewing.
Jayne Grayson
By email
