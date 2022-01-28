Many BBC presenters say the fee, at only 44p a day, is a bargain and should be left alone.

Yes, what can 44p get you these days? Not a lot, half a Mars bar. However having a licence to watch it should be a personal choice.

I do watch it, mostly BBC4, but most of our viewing in this house is Netflix and Channel 4.

A letter this week slams the BBC over the television licence.

The son and heir never turns on the TV, he streams and watches YouTube. Kids of the future won’t want a TV licence.

I cannot watch my own TV without having a TV licence. It’s a choice we should make for ourselves.

It’s time the BBC didn’t have such power over our TV viewing.

Jayne Grayson

By email

