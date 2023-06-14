Last week, a famous TV presenter was sacked, apparently for lying to his employer about his illicit, but consensual, homosexual relationship with a junior colleague.

Now I confess that the last time I watched Philip Schofield on television was with his former co-host Gordon the Gopher.

I'm not sure why, because they were quite an entertaining watch, even if Schofield was the less talented of the two.

But to put this into context, Schofield is merely a presenter and, while I agree that he perhaps should have made his employers aware of this relationship, it shouldn't be a sackable offence if both parties were consenting adults.

Contrast this with the behaviour of some politicians who, to name but a few, have been caught doing the following: having illicit relationships with junior staff of both sexes (too many to list); accepting bribes from companies to promote said companies’ business prospects by influencing decisions made by the Government; phoning in a vote to Parliament while engaged in a second job from the British

Virgin Isles; Ennobling a Russian oligarch for a fee.

The list goes on and on and if anyone deserves to be sacked it's them

DV Vliet

By email

