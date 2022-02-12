It’s the reason that from April, National Insurance is to increase, another form of income tax, another promise broken that there would be no tax increases if he was elected.

I would have thought £350million a week to the NHS was more than ample from January 1, 2021, as promised by Johnson if elected, instead of going to the EU. Another election promise broken.

Maintaining pensioners’ triple lock, a 75 and over TV licence etc: more false promises.

"Where's the £350m a week now going to? Not the NHS, that will never happen.", says a reader.

S Anderson

By email

