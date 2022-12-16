Letter: Where is the leisure centre's sauna?
Regarding an article in the Dispatch (December 9 – ‘Leisure centre to open as a free warm bank this winter’), keeping warm at Hucknall Leisure Centre might be an idea that will provide comfort to a lot of people, but let’s be careful on what it can provide.
I have been a member since 2004 and I have not come across a sauna.
Could the leisure centre provide information as to where the sauna is at Hucknall as I would love to use it.
Barrie Lewis
Hucknall
