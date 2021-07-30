Letter: Who do we believe in this political falling out?

He’s telling more stories of what happened during the Covid pandemic and all the nasty things Boris is alleged to have said. Someone is not giving us the full facts, is it BoJo or Cummings?

It doesn’t matter what is thrown at Boris Johnson, he still comes up smelling of roses.

If Dominic Cummings can’t land a punch on Boris then who can?

"Dominic Cummings has come out again for another try at knocking Boris Johnson off his perch", writes one reader.

Jayne Grayson

By email

