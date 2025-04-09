POLITICAL OPINION: Why the election is a fight for Hucknall

Lee, John and David secured the future of Hucknall's tip on Wigwam Lane.

“In 2021, Councillors David Shaw, John Willmott and I were delighted to be elected as the first ever Hucknall and Ashfield Independent County Councillors for Hucknall South. At my first meeting at County Hall – I uttered a word rarely used in the Council Chamber in the previous decades. That word was ‘Hucknall’. For the past 4 years, Hucknall has been one of the most used words at the County Council. Dave, John and I has put Hucknall on the map for the right reasons. We have proved that we put Hucknall First.

Everyone knows that the election in Hucknall South is between me, the Ashfield Independents, putting Hucknall first and the Labour Party. This election is a fight for Hucknall.

Improving access to Healthcare is vital and that’s why I was delighted to announce that Ashfield District Council will be buying Hucknall Sixth Form Centre on Portland Road and handing it over to the NHS to become our new ‘Super’ Health Centre. This is what being a councillor should be about – delivering local solutions to local problems. It was the same at Hucknall Leisure Centre, where we invested over £5million including building a new training swimming pool. We also saved Hucknall Tip from closing and secured investment in Hucknall Library.

Green Belt like Whyburn Farm is safe from development if you vote Ashfield Independent.

If re-elected, I will continue my fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements. It is a fact that over the past 4 years, more roads have been fixed in our town because we have fought for our town. The Ashfield Independents – Putting Hucknall First, will continue to stand up to the Labour Government and fight to protect Hucknall’s green belt and lead the fight against Hucknall being merged with bankrupt Nottingham City Council. We stopped the Conservative plans 4 years ago and will stop Labour’s plans.

Finally, the Ashfield Independents, Putting Hucknall First will fight to get our £9million regeneration money back. Bulwell Labour MP Alex Norris, cruelly snatched away this money despite it being promised. This is money that is crucial to the regeneration of Hucknall and if re-elected, I will lead the fight to get our cash back to improve our Town Centre, our schools, our highways and much more.

