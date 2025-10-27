Remembering Corporal Frederick William Waters, M.M.

New Irish Farm Cemetery, Belgium. First World War Graves.

Each year on Remembrance Sunday, we pause to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought and died in the service of our country.

While the First World War is now more than a century behind us, its legacy still touches many families, including my own.

My great-grand-uncle, Corporal Frederick William Waters, served with distinction. His story is one of extraordinary bravery and quiet determination in the face of unimaginable horror.

It is through remembering individuals like him that we keep alive the values of courage, duty, and sacrifice which continue to define the spirit of remembrance today.

Frederick was just 24 years old when he was killed in action on 31st July 1917, the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele, one of the bloodiest and most notorious battles fought in the fields of Flanders. The landscape had become a sea of mud and shell holes, where men struggled simply to survive. Amid those appalling conditions, he stood firm and carried out his duty with honour.

He was a Machine Gun Corporal, responsible for one of the most perilous roles on the front line. Machine gunners were high-priority targets for German snipers and artillery, as their weapons could turn the tide of a battle. Survival often depended on constant vigilance, nerve, and luck. His courage was recognised with the award of the Military Medal, given for acts of exceptional bravery under enemy fire.

During the German offensive of April 1917, when the rest of his team had been killed or wounded, Frederick continued to man his machine gun alone, providing covering fire to allow his company to withdraw safely. When the position became untenable, he carried his gun with him and retreated. Shortly afterwards, as a German grenade party prepared to attack, he went forward again - alone - and successfully dispersed them. It was an act of courage that undoubtedly saved lives.

Two years earlier, in 1915, he had already been mentioned in Lord French’s dispatches for gallant and distinguished service. That same year saw the first large-scale use of chlorine gas on the Western Front, a terrifying new weapon that changed warfare forever. To have served through such conditions, and to continue showing such resolve and bravery, is difficult for any of us today to fully comprehend.

Corporal Waters was one of thousands who never made it home. He is buried at New Irish Farm Cemetery near Ypres, Belgium, among countless rows of white headstones marking the fallen of the Great War. Each stone tells a story of a young life cut short, a generation who gave everything for the peace and freedoms we now enjoy.

When I read Frederick’s story, I’m struck by his strength of character, his sense of duty, and his unflinching courage. These were ordinary men doing extraordinary things, men who stood shoulder to shoulder in defence of their comrades and their country. Their sacrifices laid the foundations of the liberty and democracy we so often take for granted.

As we stand in silence this Remembrance Sunday, let us remember all who served, the fallen, the wounded, and those who returned forever changed. Let us also remember the families who endured their loss, and those who continue to serve in our Armed Forces today with the same spirit of duty and courage.

Corporal Frederick William Waters’ name may now rest quietly among the fields of Flanders, but his legacy lives on, in every act of remembrance, in every poppy worn with pride, and in every promise that we will never forget.

“We will remember them.”

Cllr Lee Waters, Hucknall Central, Ashfield District.