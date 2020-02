A packed British Airways jumbo jet has declared a mid-air emergency over the English Channel this afternoon.

The flight, BA314 between London and Paris, sent out an emergency ‘squawk’ as it crossed the English Channel between England and France earlier today.

The British Airways jet declared an emergency over the English Channel.

The Airbus A319 took off from Heathrow at just after 2pm and was due to land in the French capital at 3.25pm.

It is not known at this stage what caused the plane’s pilot to make the emergency 7700 ‘squawk’