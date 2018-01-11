Paramedics in video shoot to support staff charity

A video showing the challenging work of ambulance staff in Mansfield and the rest of Nottinghamshire has been released to support their charity.

Realistic scenarios of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) workers responding to patients and answering 999 calls in the control room are featured on the 90-second film.

It is hoped that the promotional video will persuade members of the public to donate to The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC), which provides help to all present and past ambulance staff and their families when they are in need themselves.

Richard Henderson, chief executive of EMAS, said: “As part of our dedication to supporting staff, we work closely with TASC. They provide invaluable help for ambulance staff, so we were more than happy to support their charity film.

“Staff from our response teams, frontline ambulance crews and control rooms took part and really enjoyed giving their time to back such a worthwhile charity.”

As part of the running commentary for the video, staff say: “It’s a tough job. We are there for people on their worst days. We give our all. It takes it out of you.”

The film gives examples of how TASC has supported ambulance workers. The charity helped a paramedic take her disabled son on a dream holiday, provided a former medical technician with a disability scooter and helped a retired paramedic when he got a debilitating lung condition.

Sue Noyes, who is chair of TASC, said: “I would like to give a warm thanks to all EMAS colleagues for their kind help in making this excellent film. Your support is appreciated.”

Nerina Villa, of Speak Of The Devil, the company that made the film, added: “The ambulance staff who took part were absolutely amazing and helped so much in making it look realistic.”