Paul Weller tickets go on sale for Sherwood Forest - and here's how you can get tickets

Paul Weller is the first artist to announce gigs as part of Forest Live 2019 summer concert series.

Paul’s latest release ‘True Meanings’, entered the UK charts at number two.

Modfather Paul Weller announces Sherwood Forest dates

It is his fourteenth solo album and the twenty-sixth studio album of his career that began in 1977 with The Jam’s debut album ‘In the City’.

Five era-defining albums followed before he experienced further recognition with The Style Council and subsequent success with numerous solo releases such as ‘Wild Wood’, ‘Wake Up The Nation’ and ‘Sonik Kicks’.

Paul Weller’s versatility and creative edge has connected with fans across the generations, making him one of the most significant players of the British Music scene over the past four decades.

A cultural icon, his impact, relevance and popularity with the public, fellow musicians and critics alike remains unabated in his milestone 60th year.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on November 9.

Tickets cost £48.50 plus £5.35 booking fee per ticket.