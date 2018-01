An elderly man was rescued from a house fire in Bulwell.

Crews from Stockhill were mobilised to the prioperty on Cernan Court at around 2:13am this morning (Sunday, January 28).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “One elderly man was ledd to safety by crews.”

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is not known.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, Red Cross and Nottinghamshire Police were also at the scene.