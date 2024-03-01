10 famous women you may not know are from Nottinghamshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:43 BST
To kick-start Women's History Month which begins March 1, here are 10 famous faces from the Nottinghamshire area.

Did you know that these famous faces are from Nottinghamshire?

1. Mary Earps

Mary Earps MBE is a football goalkeeper who plays for the senior England women's team, known as the Lionesses, and for Paris Saint-Germain FC. Born in West Bridgford, she won the BBC Sport Personality of the Year award in 2023. During the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, she served as vice captain for England and received the Golden Glove award for being the tournament's best goalkeeper. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty

2. Su Pollard

Susan Georgina "Su" Pollard is an English actress and singer. Her career has spanned over 45 years; she is most famous for her role in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi! She also appeared in You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching! Pollard has appeared in over 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes. She was born in Nottingham. Photo: Contributed

3. Vicky McClure

Vicky McClure, one of the most recognisable faces from Nottinghamshire, was born in Wollaton. The MBE is best known for her role as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series "Line of Duty" and as Lol Jenkins in Shane Meadows's "This Is England" film and series. (Vicky McClure at Splendour in Nottingham, 2022). Photo: Jake Haseldine

4. Sherrie Hewson

Sherrie Lynn Hutchinson, known professionally as Sherrie Hewson, is an English actress, television personality and novelist. She is best known for playing Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street, Virginia Raven in Crossroads, Lesley Meredith in Emmerdale and Joyce Temple-Savage in Benidorm. She was a series regular on Loose Women (2003–2017). Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

