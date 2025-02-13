10 historical sites in and around Nottinghamshire that have featured on screen

Nottinghamshire has appeared in several blockbusters over the years, including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Testament of Youth (2014), Bronson (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
How many sites have you spotted on screen?
1. 11 historical sites in Nottinghamshire that were used to film TV shows and movies
The Clipstone Headstocks appeared in the ITV series Without Sin, featuring Vicky McClure | Enchufla Con Clave Photo: Enchufla Con Clave
2. Welbeck Abbey
Bronson (2008), starring Tom Hardy as Michael Peterson, who became known as Charles Bronson in 1987, was filmed in various locations across Nottinghamshire, including St. Ann's, Sherwood, Worksop, and most famously Welbeck Abbey, which served as Rampton Psychiatric Hospital. Photo: Welbeck Abbey
3. Wollaton Hall
In The Dark Knight Rises (2012) directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Wollaton Hall serves as Batman's Wayne Manor. Photo: National World
4. Hardwick Hall
Malfoy Manor, the iconic location from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', is a a dark and imposing backdrop for some of the film’s most intense scenes. Exterior shots for Malfoy Manor were filmed at Hardwick Hall, located just across the Derbyshire border in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre