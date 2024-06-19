109 year-old D-Day veteran Donald's dream made true by Hucknall & Linby Brass Band

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall & Linby Brass Band played a very special concert at the weekend as they made a war veteran’s dream come true.

The band played at the Canal Vue Care Home in Ilkeston on Sunday, June 16 where the guest of honour was109 year-old resident Donald Rose – a veteran of D-Day and one of the oldest surviving veterans in the UK.

Donald has a bucket list and one of the things on it was for him to see and listen to a real brass band.

So, after reaching out to a post on social media and lots of quick organisation, band organiser Lauren Whyley was able to get a full band to perform a short concert for Donald and the other residents at the care home.

109-year-old D-Day veteran Donald Rose with the Hucknall & Linby Brass Band, who came to perform for him. Photo: Submitted

Lauren said: “The band were privileged to be able to do this for the home and for Donald, and we were blown away by his response.

“Donald said that the music was brilliant, he couldn’t thank us enough and he said that he just loves the sound of a brass band as it’s better than rock & roll.

"Donald sat on the front row and had lots of interaction with Paul Whyley, our musical director and he even got to conduct the band when they played Floral Dance.”

Donald conducted the band for their performance of Floral Dance. Photo: Submitted

Paul said to him during the concert: “Thank you Donald for letting us come here and play for you and everyone today, I don’t think any of us have ever met anyone who is 109, so thank you very much for having us.”

Lauren continued: "I think it’s safe to say we did our best to make it as special as we possibly could for him.

Naomi Allsop, the activity co-ordinator at the home was very excited to have the band visit them.

“Afterwards she said: “Thank you so much for this – this will stay with them forever now, you have made the dreams come true.”

The band hope to return to the home at Christmas time to play some Christmas carols for everyone, especially as Donald will turn 110 on Christmas Eve, making it a double cause for celebration.