11 photos from the 2006 Ashfield Show

Down the years, the event has always been popular and our snappers have always been there to capture the highlights and fun attractions.
Here, we take a delve into the archives and go back to the Ashfield Show of 2006 – do you remember any of these?
1. Taking the honours
Ashfield Council leisure department's chicken mascot won the first of the mascot races. Photo: National World
2. Flying high
Youngsters enjoying one of the rides at the funfair. Photo: National World
3. Poetry and beats
Bulwell hip hop poet Glenn B performing with Afro Beats on the Music Stage. Photo: National World
4. Oh what a knight!
The Knights of the Damned were one of the star attractions at the event. Photo: National World
