11 things teenagers need to know before starting university
Over the next few weeks thousands of teenagers will be leaving home for the very first time as they start university.
For some it’s a truly daunting experience.
1. 2. Overdraft
Some student accounts also come with overdrafts, and if you aren't used to dealing with your own money, it's easy to go 'over draft'. Try to keep an overdraft for emergencies only, it is not free money, it's not even really yours.
Do not blow your student loan all at once. Set a realistic budget for yourself for each week. It's very easy to think you need all the new sports kit, a fresh haircut, new clothes and to eat and drink out every night, but pretty soon you might not have enough money for next month's rent or a pint of milk. So, try and be sensible - being too poor to eat properly and look after yourself will make you stressed and anxious dont create unnecessary worries, youll have enough to think about
This means leaving your room and saying hello to people; If you are in student accommodation, everyone will be in the same boat and living away from home for the very first time. Open your door and be open minded at fresher's events and, when you turn up at class for the first time.
You might be 'finding yourself; and get drawn into the throes of student life in the union most nights, but there will be people back home who will want to know how you are doing. Gone are the days of queuing for a payphone to ring home, just check in now and again so your parents or guardians know you are alive and in one piece.