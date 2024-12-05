Asher Wallace meets Santa on the Rotary Club of Hucknall stallplaceholder image
15 pictures of the big Hucknall Christmas lights switch on event

By John Smith

Published 5th Dec 2024, 09:21 BST
The crowds flocked into Hucknall Market Place and High Street again as Christmas officially started with the annual festive market and lights switch-on.

Coun John Wilmott, an district and county councillor, had the honour of flicking the switch and getting the festive season fully underway in the town.

The evening again featured a host of festive market stalls as well as live entertainment with from Flying High Academy Choir, Linby-cum-Papplewick Choir, the Elise Florence Dance group, Believe Academy, the Torkard Ensemble and Hucknall Ukes

Santa was also there on his sleigh to meet crowd members old and new in what is one of the biggest annual events on Hucknall’s calendar.

As ever, the lights switch-on coincided with the start of the Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival at the parish church, featuring more than 60 trees created by schools, nurseries, businesses organisations and community groups across the town and beyond.

The wet weather didn't put off a big crowd from coming to the event

1. Hucknall Christmas lights switch on 2024

The wet weather didn't put off a big crowd from coming to the event Photo: Brian Eyre

Coun John Wilmot switches the lights on.

2. Hucknall Christmas lights switch on 2024

Coun John Wilmot switches the lights on. Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds enjoying the lights and stalls on High Street

3. Hucknall Christmas lights switch on 2024

Crowds enjoying the lights and stalls on High Street Photo: Brian Eyre

Hucknall Ukulele Group performed live on stage at the event

4. Hucknall Christmas lights switch on 2024

Hucknall Ukulele Group performed live on stage at the event Photo: Brian Eyre

