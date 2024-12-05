15 pictures of the big Hucknall Christmas lights switch on event

Coun John Wilmott, an district and county councillor, had the honour of flicking the switch and getting the festive season fully underway in the town.

The evening again featured a host of festive market stalls as well as live entertainment with from Flying High Academy Choir, Linby-cum-Papplewick Choir, the Elise Florence Dance group, Believe Academy, the Torkard Ensemble and Hucknall Ukes

Santa was also there on his sleigh to meet crowd members old and new in what is one of the biggest annual events on Hucknall’s calendar.

As ever, the lights switch-on coincided with the start of the Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival at the parish church, featuring more than 60 trees created by schools, nurseries, businesses organisations and community groups across the town and beyond.

