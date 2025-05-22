3 . Knaresborough

It's not the biggest of places but Knaresborough in North Yorkshire is a market town not without it's charm. There's a lovely river to walk along as you take in views of stone cottges and coffee shops. The market place reminds you of what llife would have been like 100 years ago, while the views from Knaresborough Castle are well worth the gruelling climb to higher ground. Photo: Getty Images