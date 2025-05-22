It's about 2.5 hours away but it's well worth it. Filey offers the best of outdoor life with miles of beautiful beaches and excellent coastal walks. It's an area blessed with plenty to do with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Flamborough lighthouse all near by.It's about 2.5 hours away but it's well worth it. Filey offers the best of outdoor life with miles of beautiful beaches and excellent coastal walks. It's an area blessed with plenty to do with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Flamborough lighthouse all near by.
15 tempting staycations within easy reach from Hucknall - see what takes your fancy

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 08:00 BST
If you’re looking to book a much-needed break away this summer then now is the time to do it.

Many of us are desperate for a holiday or even just a short break away as the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, it’s what we work for afterall.

And there’s something for everyone out there with plenty of scenic, historic, calming or more eventful places to spend a memorable weekend.

Here are a few inspirational ideas for places to go within easy range from Hucknall.

Tell us where you like to go and why when you have some time away. Have your say on our social media channels.

Blackpool is brilliant at what it does. Here you can enjoy the best of both worlds with beautiful long beach walks as well as the noise and thrill of the pleasure beach and amusement arcades. It's perfect for a fun weekend away.

1. Blackpool

Blackpool is brilliant at what it does. Here you can enjoy the best of both worlds with beautiful long beach walks as well as the noise and thrill of the pleasure beach and amusement arcades. It's perfect for a fun weekend away.

In many ways Cambridge feels like a different world with a real sense of culture and international vibrancy thanks to its large population of foreign students. The architecture on show is simply stunning as are the walks along the river calm. There's a peace about the place and perhaps a European feel with a steady stream of cyclists passing bass as you explore the delights on offer.

2. Cambridge

In many ways Cambridge feels like a different world with a real sense of culture and international vibrancy thanks to its large population of foreign students. The architecture on show is simply stunning as are the walks along the river calm. There's a peace about the place and perhaps a European feel with a steady stream of cyclists passing bass as you explore the delights on offer.

It's not the biggest of places but Knaresborough in North Yorkshire is a market town not without it's charm. There's a lovely river to walk along as you take in views of stone cottges and coffee shops. The market place reminds you of what llife would have been like 100 years ago, while the views from Knaresborough Castle are well worth the gruelling climb to higher ground.

3. Knaresborough

It's not the biggest of places but Knaresborough in North Yorkshire is a market town not without it's charm. There's a lovely river to walk along as you take in views of stone cottges and coffee shops. The market place reminds you of what llife would have been like 100 years ago, while the views from Knaresborough Castle are well worth the gruelling climb to higher ground.

It's about 2.5 hours away but it's well worth it. Filey offers the best of outdoor life with miles of beautiful beaches and excellent coastal walks. It's an area blessed with plenty to do with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Flamborough lighthouse all near by.

4. Filey

It's about 2.5 hours away but it's well worth it. Filey offers the best of outdoor life with miles of beautiful beaches and excellent coastal walks. It's an area blessed with plenty to do with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Flamborough lighthouse all near by.

