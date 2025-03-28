16 of the best businesses across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw – according to Muddy Stilettos

Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website and awards program that celebrates independent businesses and local experiences across the UK.

The finalists for the Notts & Derbyshire Muddy Awards have been officially announced.

The Regional Finals close on April 15, 2025 at 1pm, so if there’s a business you love, make sure you vote at nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/.

For a full list, visit nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/.

Do you want to see who made it through to the finals near you?

Cuckney House Cuckney House, located on Langwith Road, Mansfield, has been selected as a finalist for the boutique stay category.

Max & Posie Mansfield's Max & Posie has been selected as a finalist in the children's business category.

The Welbeck Estate The Welbeck Estate has been selected as a finalist in the family experience category.

French Press French Press, located at 7 King Street in Southwell, is a finalist in the café category.