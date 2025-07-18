Sutton Lawn is one of the Nottinghamshire Green Flag winners this year. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Sutton Lawn is one of the Nottinghamshire Green Flag winners this year. Photo: Submitted

17 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe Green Flag Award winners for 2025

By John Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
The winners of this year’s Keep Britian Tidy Green Flag Awards have been announced.

Sites are awarded full Green Flag awards, Green Flag Community awards or Green Heritage Site awards and 17 local parks and sites across Mansfield, Ashfield, Broxtowe and Bassetlaw have been honoured this year.

Green Flags are awarded to sites achieving the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in these parks who have worked tirelessly to ensure that they achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are a vital green space for communities in Ashfield to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.

"It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Titchfield Park in Hucknall has a Green Flag Award

1. Titchfield Park - Hucknall

Titchfield Park in Hucknall has a Green Flag Award Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Portland Park in Kirkby has a Green Flag Award for 2025.

2. Portland Park - Kirkby

Portland Park in Kirkby has a Green Flag Award for 2025. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Selston Country Park has been given a Green Flag Award

3. Selston Country Park - Selston

Selston Country Park has been given a Green Flag Award Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone has been awarded a Green Flag Award.

4. Vicar Water Country Park - Clipstone

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone has been awarded a Green Flag Award. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldMansfieldBassetlaw
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice