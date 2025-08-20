19 photos from this year's Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in Hucknall

This year’s Ashfield Food & Drink Festival offered a day of smells, sounds, and tastes from across the globe.

Among the stalls on Market Place and High Street were people selling street food, cheeses, baked goods, beers, rum, cider, and kitchen gifts.

Visitors were also treated to live music and live cookery demonstrations.

Coun John Willmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on both the district and county councils, said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying the festival this year.

"We had so many wonderful traders and the entertainment was a big hit.

“There really was something for everyone and the weather was kind to us.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us.”

Here are some great photos from the day.

The Hot Cookie Dough stall was a popular site for many.

The Fusion Flavours stall selling Mac Cheese n' Fries.

The Big Melt van took its food out to the people with some tasty treats to sample.

In the pink with sweet treats at the Sugar Rush stand