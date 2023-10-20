19 pictures of dramatic Hucknall flooding as Storm Babet strikes

Nottinghamshire was lashed by Storm Babet throughout Friday and much of the county was hit by flooding.

Roads were closed and rail services were disrupted as the rain poured down non-stop.

And it brought flooding misery to many parts of Hucknall as roads were turned into rivers and properties found themselves submerged.

We asked Dispatch readers to send us pictures of flooding where they lived and they captured the extraordinary and devastating effect the storm had on the town.

Flooding This shot of Baker Street was sent to us by Claire Sadler

Flooding St Patrick's Road & Redwood Court taken by Lottie Lou

Flooding Bottom of Addison Drive by Emma Machin

Flooding The road to Newstead Abbey from Newstead Village by Jason Jay Harris