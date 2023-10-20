19 pictures of dramatic Hucknall flooding as Storm Babet strikes
Nottinghamshire was lashed by Storm Babet throughout Friday and much of the county was hit by flooding.
Roads were closed and rail services were disrupted as the rain poured down non-stop.
And it brought flooding misery to many parts of Hucknall as roads were turned into rivers and properties found themselves submerged.
We asked Dispatch readers to send us pictures of flooding where they lived and they captured the extraordinary and devastating effect the storm had on the town.
