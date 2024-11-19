Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham.Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham.
Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham.

25 winter wonderland images from a Nottinghamshire of yesteryear

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:12 GMT
Nottinghamshire folk wolk up to a winter wonderland scene this morning after the first snow of the season landed overnight.

It has led to some schools around the county being shut and the chance for kids of all ages to get out and have some fun.

Our county is beautiful enough at the best of times, and even more so this morning with beauty spots around the area blanketed in snow.

Wrap up warm and enjoy the crisp outdoors. But before then, take a look at these wonderful images from our archives of past snowfalls down the years.

Kirkby Bentinck was the nearest station to Mansfield on the Great Central Main Line. Here, in winter conditions, a Sheffield Darall B1 Class No. 61041 passes with an Up train, 26th February 1955.

1. Kirkby Bentinck

Kirkby Bentinck was the nearest station to Mansfield on the Great Central Main Line. Here, in winter conditions, a Sheffield Darall B1 Class No. 61041 passes with an Up train, 26th February 1955. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham.

2. River Trent

Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Snow fell in Mid to late April 1981 just in time for the Easter break. This picture is taken on Robin Down Lane.

3. Mansfield in the snow

Snow fell in Mid to late April 1981 just in time for the Easter break. This picture is taken on Robin Down Lane. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The scene on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, in 1981.

4. Nottingham Road

The scene on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, in 1981. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Nottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice