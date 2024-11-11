26 pictures of 2024 Hucknall and Bulwell Remembrance Sunday parades

In Hucknall, the event was organised by Hucknall British Legion and Hucknall’s Tourism and Regeneration Group and supported with funding from both Ashfield Council and the divisional funds of Hucknall county councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind).

Services were led by Rev Helen Chantry, vicar at Hucknall Parish Church and St John the Evangelist Church, with the Newstead Welfare Band leading the music.

Several community groups were also in attendance as well as local army cadets and air training corps.

The parade assembled in Hucknall Market Place before taking the route to the Cenotaph at Titchfield Park for the Ace of Remembrance.

They followed the exact route first taken 102 years ago.

Coun Waters said: “It is so nice to see everyone coming together, young and old to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

"Yet again, it’s important to recognise the tremendous job undertaken by the Major Howard, the Hucknall British Legion, the Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group and all the participants.”

Coun Wilmott added: “I have attended this event for as long as I can remember.

"It is a crucial part of Hucknall’s history and yet again it was an enormous success.

"Our Remembrance Sunday commemoration is the highlight of Hucknall’s busy calendar and this event was again superbly organised.

"I am proud that yet again so many people came out to remember.”

Prior to the parade, Hucknall pub Byron’s Rest provided free bacon butties and tea and coffee and free hot meat cobs afterwards.

Hucknall church was also beautifully decorated with a display of poppies and wreaths, made and donated by local schools and groups for the Wall of Remembrance, once again organised by Hucknall community champion Jan Lees.

In Bulwell, the parade was only made possible thanks to a successful fundraising appeal that raised more than £1,500 to pay for the Nottinghamshire Pipe Band insurance and the closure of Highbury Road after grant funding was stopped.

Fr Andrew Fisher, vicar of Bulwell St Mary’s Church, said a big thank you was due to local people for rallying round to ensure that the 300-strong parade went ahead.

The two-minutes silence, Last Post and Reveille were observed at the war memorial outside the church.

Wreath-layers included Catherine Mason, whose serviceman son Cameron died in a tragic accident.

