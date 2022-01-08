Overall, there are over 21,600 doctors and over 56,400 nurses working in the NHS in the Midlands, according to NHS Digital statistics, via the Department for Health and Social Care.

Across England there are record numbers of doctors and nurses.

There are also now a record number of more than 1.2 million total full-time equivalent staff working in NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups - over 44,700 more people compared to a year ago.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said: “I’m pleased to see more people starting a career in healthcare, with thousands more doctors and nurses working in our NHS compared to last year.

“Staff have worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and we are investing in and growing the NHS workforce, as well as doing everything we can to support their wellbeing.”

The Government has provided an extra £5.4 billion to the NHS to respond to Covid-19 up to April, taking total extra Covid-19 funding to health and care services to over £34 billion this year alone.

The Government recently announced that Health Education England would be merged with NHS England, with the aim of ensuring long-term planning and strategy for healthcare staff is at the centre of the national NHS agenda.

