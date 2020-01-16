A community project in Bulwell is helping to bring people together

A Bulwell project used National Lottery funding to expand a community garden to bring more people together.

A new survey from The National Lottery Community Fund revealed almost three quarters in East Midlands agree that if everyone makes small changes, we can make a positive difference to the environment.

In 2020 people have said they will be reducing the amount of plastics used, recycling more and cutting back on food waste and increasing on food sharing.

And 44 per cent of people in the East Midlands recognise communities have a role to play in tackling climate change.

While some intend to join in with community environmental activities, such as litter picks, tree planting and beach cleans, many more recognise the personal benefits of being involved in such community activities.

These include bringing the community together, making new friendships and connections and improved mental and physical wellbeing amongst participants.

And Bulwell Forest Garden is already taking environment action after it was awarded almost £160,000 of National Lottery funding in May 2016 to help expand a community garden and it has brought together more than 3,000 people in the past eight months.

The garden has been transformed into a friendly space used for gardening, family workshops and community events.

Every Friday lunchtime, the community gather to socialise and cook a meal made from produce grown organically on the site. There are also regular events, volunteering opportunities and activities, such as pumpkin carving and crafting with recycled materials.

Barbara Bates, development worker at Bulwell Forest Garden, said: “We wanted to create something environmental and outdoors for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy and benefit from. There wasn’t really anything like this in the north of the city and I was keen to provide somewhere for the community to come together.

“Local people from all walks of life benefit from the garden, including older people, families, single parents and people with mental health problems.”