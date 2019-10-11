A Nottinghamshire entrepreneur’s gaming business used by more than 10 million players

A Bulwell entrepreneur’s business idea for gamers has now been used by more than ten million unique players.

Lee McNeil, 23, came up with the idea at the age of just 16, saw a gap in the market for players of video game Minecraft to sell in-game products and set about launching an online platform for gamers, all from his bedroom.

Managing director Lee McNeil pictured at the Tebex office in Nottingham.'30 under 30: Nottingham Post.'13th August 2019.'(Photo: Joseph Raynor/ Nottingham Post)

Seven years after his initial idea, gCommerce website Tebex has now branched out into 12 other games, including Grand Theft Auto V, and recently reached the milestone of processing 21 million payments. This covers more than £300 million.

Mr McNeil said: “Tebex started out as just me, a gamer with a passion for coding and then the idea for a business that would help people to actually make money online with these immersive games.

“Now Tebex is truly a high growth company and we are looking to scale-up as we envisage the platform becoming the support infrastructure of the gaming industry.”

It is estimated Tebex has been used by more than 10 million unique players since it was launched.

The anticipated revenue for this year is £750,000.

Mr McNeil now has his eyes on what the future holds for his business.

He has previously said the only thing holding the group back is the availability of skilled developers but is looking now to bring more staff into the fold, with a particular emphasis on his development team.

He added: “We are really branching out into other games now.

“We have proven the model works but for the business it was vital to try it in different games and it was sustainable, so we are really pleased with how that has gone.”