Accident fears after screws found on Hucknall road

The screws found on Nabbs Lane (photo courtesy of Danny Clayton)

Daniel Clayton took to social media after he spotted the screws (pictured) towards the traffic lights at the bottom of Nabbs Lane in the town.

Mr Clayton took action and collected up the screws he could find in a bid to prevent other drivers suffering damage to their vehicles.

He even apologised to anyone who had to stop while he took on the clear-up.

He said in his Facebook post: “I have picked up loads of them from the lights up to Salterford Road junction.

"More than likely there will be more carrying on up Nabbs Lane and whereever the van that’s dropping them has gone, so keep an eye out. I’m sure nobody will be happy running over one and needing a new tyre.

"If anybody else spots any please pick them up to save others. My biggest worry is a motorbike hitting one. It can cause a blowout and potentially kill a biker.”