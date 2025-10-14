Ada Lovelace Day celebrates one of Hucknall's most famous heroines

Today (Tuesday) is Ada Lovelace Day which celebrates another of Hucknall’s most famous names.

Ada is the daughter of Lord Byron and like her famous father, Ada is buried in the family vault at Hucknall Parish Church.

But she is far more than just the daughter of the famous poet – Ada is considered one of the great pioneers of history.

She is most famous for her work on the world’s first computer, Charles Babbage's mechanical general-purpose computer, the analytical engine.

Computing pioneer Ada Lovelace is buried alongside her father Lord Byron at Hucknall Parish Church: Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She was the first to recognise that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation, and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.

As a result, she is regarded as the first to recognise the full potential of a 'computing machine' and is often heralded as one of the first computer programmers.

Now, Ada Lovelace Day – held each year on the second Tuesday in October – promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) careers to women around the world and she remains an inspiration to this day to women worldwide working in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Ada is also further celebrated in Hucknall with a footpath leading into the church has been named Ada Lovelace Walk from South Street now called Ada Lovelace Walk.