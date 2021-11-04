Adoption success is hailed across county

The report, was due to be approved at Nottinghamshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee on November 1, and goes on to highlight the high levels of support available for current and prospective adopters.

As the regional adoption agency for Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Derbyshire, Adoption East Midlands seeks to provide children with adoptive families that meet their needs, ensure that children and families receive the information, support and advice that they need, and to provide improved outcomes for children for whom adoption is the preferred plan.

In the past year, 95 households have been approved to adopt, an increase of 16 per cent on the previous year, and 82 households have progressed to the next stage of their adoption journey, an increase of 17 per cent. During this period, 153 children have been matched with an adoptive family, with 23 sibling groups successfully finding a suitable adopter.

Find out more about adoption and the support available at adoptioneastmidlands.org.uk or call 0115 804 4567.

As well as seeing success in increased approvals and placements, Adoption East Midlands has sustained and expanded its support for adoptive families with services delivered virtually where required due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new Pathway to Support has been launched which outlines how families can access appropriate support for their specific circumstance. A new information line has been created to be the first point of call for all families requiring assistance.

Additional central government funding, via the adoption support fund, allowed Adoption East Midlands to commission a range of extra support and services for prospective adopters as well as those already on their adoption journey, to provide extra assistance in dealing with the challenges arising due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Packages available included peer, community, one-to-one and therapeutic support options and were received positively by those who benefitted from them.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the children and young people’s committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I am very proud of all the team at Adoption East Midlands and the fantastic achievements highlighted in this annual report. In only their second year of operation they are successfully building on the previous year even as they’ve had to contend with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and all the challenges that has bought to children and families across the region.

“Ensuring that children are placed with a suitable family, especially those who often have to wait longer to find a match such as sibling groups and mixed ethnicity children, is a key priority at Adoption East Midlands and I am delighted to see positive outcomes in this area.

"It is wonderful to see such a positive report, especially as we have just celebrated National Adoption Week. It is a great time to reflect on the incredible difference that Adoption East Midlands has made to children across the region who needed a safe, secure home."