The perfect antedote to the January blues is back next month as the annual Hucknall Beer Festival returns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hugely popular event, organised and run by the Nottingham Branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) made it’s full return last year after being hit by Covid cancellations in the two years beforehand.

But now, all that is in the past and real ale and cider lovers are now ticking off the days until the festival is back at its usual home, the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street, from February 8-11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival is the largest fundraising event hosted by the John Godber Centre to raise funds to further develop the centres facilities’ for the benefit of the Hucknall community.

The Hucknall Beer Festival is back at the John Godber Centre next month. Photo: Other

Andrew Ludlow, secretary of the Nottingham Branch of CAMRA, who is also from Hucknall, said: “We’ve got between 80 and 90 beers and around 10 ciders.

"We’re looking forward immensely to the festival because it’s such a joy having the Hucknall festival.

"In comparison to the Robin Hood Festival in Nottingham, it’s a lot easier to manage and we have a unique situation with Hucknall in that all the CAMRA members come on the Thursday and Friday and the local community comes along at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s almost like having two separate festivals in one and it’s lovely to see the familiar faces back again each year.

"I like to think that we’ve struggled through the celebrations of Christmas and new year, then we have boring January and the year really starts with a bang in the February with the festival.”

This year will also see the return of the The Spyke Golding (Shield) Challenge – a new competition started last year to celebrate the Nottinghamshire brewer with the best new beer produced for and judged at the festival by the public.

The competition differs from the past Champion Beer of Nottinghamshire of previous years which Nottingham CAMRA felt had reached a natural end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To win the shield, the judging and therefore voting will be open to all who attend this year’s festival.

There will be 11 entries will be marked A to K with no brewery name noted, full tasting notes for each beer plus ABV will be listed and customers can then score the beer with the winner being announced during the weekend.

Last year Magpie Brewery won the competition with their beer All Vanilla, No Filler and this year there are new breweries entering the competition.

These 11 beers will be exclusive to Hucknall festival first before being sold to trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew continued: “Last year was such a success we thought we’d add one more.”

The festival is open from 6pm to 10pm on Thursday, February 8, 11am tp 11pm on Friday, Februay 9, 12noon to 11pm on Saturday, February 10 and 12noon to 3pm on Sunday, February 11.

There will be live music from 7pm from Sunny Grace on the Thursday and Killer Bees on the Saturday.