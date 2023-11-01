All aboard the comedy tram to Hucknall for a special laughter-filled ride

In honour of this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival, passenger on the 12.05pm tram from Toton Lane to Hucknall on Saturday, November 4, will be treated to a side-splitting ride to remember.

With just a valid tram ticket or pass needed, those who hop on anywhere on the route between Toton Lane to Hucknall on the 12.05pm service will be able to experience live onboard comedy performances from five comedians during their journey.

Taking turns in 15-minute slots, the comedians Dan Webber, Stephen Catling, Sachin Kumarendran, Katie Mitchell and Adam Anwar will all be on hand to add a little laughter and cheer to passengers ahead of their upcoming shows during the festival which takes place from November 3 to 11.

This year marks the festival’s 15th year and is set to be its biggest and best yet, with 120 comedians performing at more than 100 venues across the city.

Lucy Moseley (NET, left) with Katie Mitchell, one of the comedians who'll be performing on the tram. Photo: NET

Lucy Moseley, marketing manager at tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET), said: “Each year, the Nottingham Comedy Festival is always a really special occasion that draws a whole wealth of talent as well as visitors to the city.

"This year’s anniversary event is set to be no exception, using lots of venues all accessible on our tram routes.

“We’ve loved teaming up with the festival organisers and some of the fantastic comedians who will be performing during the event, to provide passengers with a little taster of what’s to come during the festival.

The comedy show will be taking place on the 12.05pm tram between Toton Lane and Hucknall on Saturday. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

“It’s certainly set to be a journey with a difference, with plenty of laughs and the chance to witness some truly hilarious talent while traveling.

"Comedy has the remarkable power to unite people, and we hope that this event brings the community of Nottingham together, while highlighting the amazing work that the festival does.”

All comedian performances on the trams will be family-friendly and will last the duration of the entire tram ride, with passengers able to come and go as they please.

Helen Stead, festival director, added: “It’s brilliant to be bringing the Nottingham Comedy Festival back to the city once again.

