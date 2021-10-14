All you need to know for attending this weekend's public meeting on proposals for 3,000 homes on Hucknall green belt

The meeting is on Saturday, October 16 at 10.30am at the John Godber Centre in the town and has been organised to allow the public to have their say following the outcry against the plans to build on land at Whyburn Farm.

Given the interest, the Godber Centre and organisers have agreed that the optimal set up of the room will be for the speakers table to be on the stage with up to 200 chairs in the body of the hall.

Stewards will be on hand to direct people safely to their seats, hand out information sheets and ensure an orderly departure at the end of the meeting.

Campaigners want to stop proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm

The stage table will have a hand microphone and there will be a roving microphone to allow for comments from the floor.

Current confirmed speakers are Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), Coun Kevin Rostance, Jonathan Bhushan and Jemma Chambers.

An invitation has been extended to the Ashfield Independents to have one of their Hucknall councillors also speak and organisers say this invitation will stand until the start of the meeting.

All speakers are being asked to restrict their comments to no more than five minutes to allow for more public participation.

Someone will also take notes of comments throughout the meeting so that they can be circulated afterwards on various social media platforms.

There will be an additional table at the rear of the hall to allow people to sign a petition against the development should they wish to and have not already done so.

Everyone attending is asked to follow Covid regulations and advice at all times.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “As I see it, the aim of the meeting is to re-emphasise the importance of the consultation period, the need to object, direct as many as possible to the e-petition and indicate other routes to object.

“Then it is to give those attending an opportunity to air their views and inform them of the process to follow after the consultation ends.