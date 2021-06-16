Owners Adept Care Homes will be hosting an official opening for the spectacular new home, which welcomed it’s first residents last month.

The special celebratory event will be held the home on Saturday, July 3, from 11am to 4pm and will be open to members of the public.

There will be plenty of opportunities during the event to take a tour of the home as well as discuss employment opportunities at Harrier House

TV personality Angela Rippon will be officially opening Harrier House in Hucknall next month. Photo: Ben A Pruchnie/Getty Images

Throughout the day there will be live entertainment from various local performers and a special guest appearance from Angela Rippon.

Dave Lock, managing director at Adept Care Homes, said: “The grand opening of Harrier House is the perfect occasion for the local community to come along and meet our fantastic team and residents as well as find out more about Harrier House.”

The new care home, which is located on part of the old Rolls-Royce site in the town, is a state-of-the-art facility with 84 bedrooms.

Initially, the home will specialise in residential and dementia care, but may could possibly providing nursing in the future, but this has yet to be decided.

The new Harrier House care home in Hucknall

The home has a ground-floor piano lounge its own cinema, a pub with its own beer garden, a spa bathroom and a self-contained double suite for a couple.

It also has a private dining suite for residents and their families to use for private parties and there is an award-winning chef on site who creates all the menus and caters for main events.

It also has a rooftop cafe, a large garden with raised planters so anybody of any mobility can join in with the activities and social programmes such as gardening clubs, and each ground-floor room has its own personal garden.

The home welcomed its first resident on May 1 and other residents have since moved in to start enjoying the facilities.