Annie is helping dementia sufferers by tapping into the joy of dance

Local dance artist Annie Woodhouse from Kirkby-in-Ashfield is working in partnership with Ashfield Council and PlatformThirty1 to create and deliver new inclusive tap dance classes to benefit local people living with dementia.

The project, called Tap In To, is being funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The sessions aim to spark creativity, inspire movement and empower individuals.

Tap In To recently started delivering taster sessions at Beaumont House Care Home in Hucknall, Five Gables Care Home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and the Ashfield and Mansfield working age dementia hub at Lammas Leisure Centre

Coun Tom Hollis, deputy leader of the council, said: “We are proud to support this fantastic initiative to enable the residents in our community, who live with dementia and those who tirelessly care for them to take part in fun social activities like this.

“We will continue to support initiatives like this to help Ashfield become more dementia friendly.”