Annual concert to honour Hucknall born composer Eric Coates

An annual concert to celebrate Hucknall born composer, Eric Coates, is being held at the Central Methodist Church in Hucknall on Saturday, October 19.

This year’s event organised by the Eric Coates Society, welcomes Newstead Brass for the first time who will be playing a special adaptation of Eric’s, Three Elizabeth Suite, as well as other pieces and returning is soprano, Laura Roberts.

The concert starts at 2.30pm at the church in Baker Street, Hucknall.

Eric was born in Hucknall on August 27, 1886 and died on December 21, 1957. And alongside the concert, the society’s president, John Wilson, has recorded a new album of Eric’s work, with John conducting the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Volume 1, starts with The Merrymakers, from 1922, and works chronologically through some of Eric’s earliest compositions, along with some all time favourites. And samples from the album, produced by Chandos Records, will be played before the start of the concert and the society are hoping to have copies available to buy as well.