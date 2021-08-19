Another stage of refurb work is completed at Hucknall's John Godber Centre

More than £7,600 from Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) has been match-funded with money raised by the St Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall Jumblers and St Mary’s Trading Company.

This has helped to revamp furniture in the venue’s meeting and function rooms, purchasing more than 300 much-needed new chairs and 54 new tables.

And people can see the transformation for themselves this Sunday (August 22) when the venue stages an open day from 11am to 5pm.

The John Godber Centre is holding an open day this weekend to celebrate completing more refurb work

Kim Pears, centre manager, said: “The new furniture has been a fantastic addition to the centre and the generous support we’ve received from our previous county councillor Phil Rostance and LIS has allowed us to further invest in the facilities we’ve developed for our diverse community, many of whom have had a hard time during the pandemic.

“We’re inviting the wider public and funders to see the new furniture and extensively refurbished facilities as part of an open day to give people a chance to find out more about the classes, groups and services hosted by our centre, with demonstrations throughout the day.

“The team and I will be on hand to talk to visitors about our upcoming events and hire of the centre for whatever their need.”

The new furniture is part of a wider £200,000 refurbishment at the centre over the last three years, which was self-funded by the centre and included the installation of public Wi-Fi, new first floor toilets, energy-saving LED lighting, redecoration of the entire venue, improvements to the bars and catering kitchen, a new PA system and hearing loop, new main hall ceiling, stage curtains and dance class mirrors.