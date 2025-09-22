Antisocial behaviour falls significantly in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Antisocial behaviour blighting residents’ lives has reduced by up to 58 per cent in hotspot areas across Nottinghamshire following targeted action including thousands of hours of additional high-visibility foot patrols.

Extra hotspot patrols have been carried out in 20 areas of Nottinghamshire, including in the city and across the county, after a £1.5 million boost in government funding.

The Hotspot Action Fund (HAF) is a Home Office-funded initiative aimed at tackling serious violence, knife crime, and antisocial behaviour (ASB) in the areas most affected across Nottinghamshire.

The fund supports a blend of high-visibility patrols and problem-oriented policing, including providing funds for crime prevention initiatives and resources to help tackle the root causes of crime and drive down violence.

Figures show the number of reported ASB incidents across all 20 hotspot areas across Nottinghamshire fell by an average of 22.5 per cent when comparing the period between April and August 2025 to the same period for last year.

This equates to 666 fewer ASB offences. The biggest reduction has been seen in Hyson Green (57.7 per cent / 116 fewer offences) where an effective problem-solving partnership approach has continued to reap rewards in curbing ASB and preventing crime.

A month of additional dedicated hotspot patrols, action days, and community engagement events throughout August contributed to these positive results.

A new police CCTV van staffed by specially trained officers, which was rolled out earlier this year as part of a Home Office-funded project, has also helped to disrupt those involved in ASB and deter criminality in hotspot areas.

The following hotspot beat areas have all seen decreases in ASB offences when comparing April-August 2025 to April-August 2024.

These are:

Hyson Green (57.7 per cent)

St Ann’s Well Road (46.7 per cent)

Bulwell Forest (37.2 per cent)

Eastwood south (36 per cent)

Ravensdale, Mansfield (35.4 per cent)

Old Market Square (33.4 per cent)

Hucknall Central (31.4 per cent)

Beeston town centre (26 per cent)

Radford West (23.9 per cent)

Bulwell (21.8 per cent)

Lace Market (19.4 per cent)

Sneinton Hermitage (17.6 per cent)

Worksop town centre (10.3 per cent)

Newark Magnus and Devon wards (4.8 per cent)

Newark Castle ward (4 per cent)

Mansfield town centre (1.9 per cent)

Superintendent Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These results are very positive and testament to the hard work of our officers who are absolutely committed to protecting the public and reducing antisocial behaviour across all of our communities.

“We have a number of different initiatives in place, working closely with our partners, to prevent and reduce ASB across the city and county.

“This ongoing work has only been strengthened through the Hotspot Action Fund, which has enabled us to build on the success of our high-visibility policing and community engagement.

“This additional funding also gives us the opportunity to focus our resources in areas where violence and ASB is having a direct impact on the quality of life of residents and businesses and it will support even more crime prevention projects to come.

“We understand the harm that ASB in all its different forms can cause to people. That’s why we will continue to do everything we can to try and prevent this sort of unacceptable behaviour from happening in the first place and deal with those responsible when incidents do occur.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden added: "Tackling antisocial behaviour is one of the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan, and these results show we are well on our way to achieving that goal.

“Through initiatives like Safer Streets Summer, the Hotspot Action Fund, and our Immediate Justice programme, we are delivering visible results – cleaner streets, safer neighbourhoods, and real reassurance for residents.

“This isn’t just about putting more officers on the beat; it’s about combining enforcement with prevention, listening to communities, and giving people confidence that their concerns are being heard and acted upon.

“We will continue to invest in these targeted interventions, working with local councils, police, and community organisations to make sure this progress continues and that those responsible for blighting our communities face swift consequences.”

Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive, noisy, or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs, abandoned cars, or animals.