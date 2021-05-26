Any Hucknall or Bulwell folk fancy being Hunted?

Could you manage to evade capture from this lot?

Channel 4 is looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.

The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK and producers are looking for applicants of all ages, backgrounds and professions.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

You must be 18 or older in order to apply to take part in the series, to apply, click here.