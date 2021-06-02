Appeal to find missing 14 year-old Hucknall girl

Hollie Mason was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Hollie Mason was reported missing from the Hucknall area around 2.30am on Wednesday, June 2 and officers are concerned for her safety.

Hollie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 3ins tall.

She is described as having long dark brown hair, worn down but sometimes also in a bobble.

She was last seen wearing a denim blue jacket, black dress and white trainers.