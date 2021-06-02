Appeal to find missing 14 year-old Hucknall girl
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help to find a 14 year-old girl from Hucknall who has gone missing.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:51 pm
Hollie Mason was reported missing from the Hucknall area around 2.30am on Wednesday, June 2 and officers are concerned for her safety.
Hollie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 3ins tall.
She is described as having long dark brown hair, worn down but sometimes also in a bobble.
She was last seen wearing a denim blue jacket, black dress and white trainers.
If you have seen Hollie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 50 of 2 June 2021.