Appeal to find Notts man wanted for alleged fraud offences

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with alleged fraud offences. Nick Bentley, 29, is of no fixed address and has links to Mansfield. Nick Bentley If you have any information about Bentley's whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.