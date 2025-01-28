Appeal to reunite couple with jewellery stolen from Papplewick home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information as they work to reunite a couple with hugely sentimental jewellery following a burglary at their home in Papplewick.

The items were stolen on December 16, 2024, at a house on Forest Lane, Papplewick,

A couple returned to their home at around 7.20pm to discover the break-in had taken place at some point earlier that evening.

Forensic officers promptly visited the address to collect evidence in a bid to identify the suspect or suspects and this material is now being assessed and reviewed.

Detectives have also carried out house-to-house enquiries, reviewed local CCTV and traffic cameras and obtained statements.

They are also working to trace the collection of jewellery which was taken while supporting the couple.

Detective Constable Francesca Brandreth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victims were left extremely upset by the break-in and particularly the loss of this sentimental jewellery which was very important to them.

“Officers have been working hard to trace the items by visiting jewellery shops and carrying out other inquiries.

“However, we’d also like to ask for the public’s help. If you’ve seen or been offered items like these for sale, either online or in person, or have any more information that could help us track them down, we’d ask that you please get in touch with us.”

The images are not the actual stolen items but are very similar pieces of jewellery found online.

Items stolen include a gold-coloured metal pocket watch with the name ‘Ray’ and the date ’24.05.1986’ engraved on the back of the casing; a 9ct yellow gold pear shaped ten stone garnet pendant on a yellow metal chain; a yellow metal ring with an emerald and diamond set; a set of white gold hoop style earrings with an emerald stone drop; a jade bangle, with marble design and a Pandora bracelet in a silver-coloured metal.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 771 of December 16, 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.